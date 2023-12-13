The Lamar Cardinals (4-2) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Destiny Rice: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Players to Watch

Johnson: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Robinson: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Rice: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Williams: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jones: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.