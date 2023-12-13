The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.

Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 3.9 more points per game (61.3) than the Cardinals give up (57.4).

Louisiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.

When Lamar gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG% Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%

8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Ashlyn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

Louisiana Schedule