Wednesday's game that pits the LSU Tigers (5-4) versus the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

LSU vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Alabama State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-11.4)

LSU (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

LSU has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Alabama State's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. The Tigers are 4-5-0 and the Hornets are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game to rank 231st in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per outing to rank 133rd in college basketball.

LSU pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) compared to the 35.3 of its opponents.

LSU hits 3.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.7.

The Tigers' 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 236th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 137th in college basketball.

LSU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 14.2 per game (328th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (63rd in college basketball play).

