LSU vs. Alabama State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-20.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|LSU (-20.5)
|144.5
|-4500
|+1600
LSU vs. Alabama State Betting Trends
- LSU is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
- Alabama State has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.
- In the Hornets' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- LSU is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (147th).
- LSU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
