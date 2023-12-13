LSU vs. Alabama State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (4-3) face the Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 12.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Baker: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama State Players to Watch
LSU vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|197th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|76.7
|151st
|142nd
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|308th
|138th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|38.7
|26th
|125th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|27th
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|136th
|323rd
|10.4
|Assists
|12.6
|220th
|295th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|96th
