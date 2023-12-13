The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center as big, 20.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -20.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, LSU and its opponents have combined to total more than 143.5 points.

The average point total in LSU's matchups this year is 142.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

LSU has been less successful against the spread than Alabama State this year, sporting an ATS record of 3-6-0, as opposed to the 5-1-0 record of Alabama State.

LSU vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 22.2% 72.9 150 69.3 144.6 142.1 Alabama State 4 66.7% 77.1 150 75.3 144.6 148.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The 72.9 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Hornets allow.

When LSU puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-6-0 1-2 4-5-0 Alabama State 5-1-0 3-0 4-2-0

LSU vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Alabama State 10-8 Home Record 5-5 0-9 Away Record 2-18 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.