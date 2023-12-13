Wednesday's contest at The Legacy Center has the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-65 win, as our model heavily favors McNeese.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 78, Southern Miss 65

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-13.6)

McNeese (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

McNeese is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Miss' 2-5-0 ATS record. The Cowboys have gone over the point total in two games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys average 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +249 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game.

McNeese ranks 87th in college basketball at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

McNeese hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Cowboys record 106.9 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 74.5 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

McNeese has committed 8.5 turnovers per game (seventh in college basketball action), 7.2 fewer than the 15.7 it forces on average (20th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.