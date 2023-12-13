How to Watch McNeese vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- McNeese has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 153rd.
- The 82.2 points per game the Cowboys record are 15.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (67.2).
- When McNeese totals more than 67.2 points, it is 7-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- McNeese is averaging 94.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 20.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.3).
- In 2023-24, the Cowboys are surrendering 50.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.
- When playing at home, McNeese is draining 0.8 more treys per game (8.6) than in away games (7.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (42.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|W 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|W 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.