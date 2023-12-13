The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

McNeese has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 153rd.

The 82.2 points per game the Cowboys record are 15.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (67.2).

When McNeese totals more than 67.2 points, it is 7-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

McNeese is averaging 94.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 20.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.3).

In 2023-24, the Cowboys are surrendering 50.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.

When playing at home, McNeese is draining 0.8 more treys per game (8.6) than in away games (7.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule