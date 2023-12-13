Pelicans vs. Wizards December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-15) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 24.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Zion Williamson is averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's making 56.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pelicans are receiving 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this year.
- Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Deni Avdija posts 12.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.
- Jordan Poole puts up 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the field and 29.8% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.
- Tyus Jones averages 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Daniel Gafford averages 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 70.3% from the floor.
Pelicans vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Pelicans
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|124.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
