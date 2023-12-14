Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Caddo Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Caddo High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
