The Grambling Tigers (2-7) hope to end a six-game road losing streak at the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

Grambling has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 296th.

The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 68 the Bulldogs give up.

Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).

Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule