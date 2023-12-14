The Furman Paladins (4-3) play the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tulane vs. Furman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Sion James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Players to Watch

Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 13th 88.3 Points Scored 84.1 36th 255th 74.5 Points Allowed 80 328th 319th 29.3 Rebounds 35 113th 361st 4.7 Off. Rebounds 9 189th 302nd 5.8 3pt Made 8.9 75th 171st 13.5 Assists 18.9 12th 116th 11 Turnovers 13.7 300th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.