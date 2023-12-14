How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- This season, the Warhawks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- In games UL Monroe shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Warhawks sit at 36th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Warhawks put up are 6.9 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (78.7).
- UL Monroe has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 78.7 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- UL Monroe is scoring 87.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 56.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Warhawks are giving up 0.3 fewer points per game (70.0) than in away games (70.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, UL Monroe has fared better in home games this season, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 30.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.9% three-point percentage in away games.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.