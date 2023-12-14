UL Monroe vs. Lamar December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lamar Players to Watch
UL Monroe vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|42nd
|83.6
|Points Scored
|67.0
|314th
|305th
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|210th
|41st
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.8
|41st
|35th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.8
|3rd
|34th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|302nd
|25th
|17.6
|Assists
|14.7
|103rd
|294th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|239th
