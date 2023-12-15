The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) match up against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Terry Rozier of the Hornets and Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans defeated the Wizards on Wednesday, 142-122. Ingram scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in three assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 40 2 3 0 1 1 Trey Murphy III 27 6 4 2 1 6 CJ McCollum 22 3 6 0 0 4

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram gets the Pelicans 24.3 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas gives 14.3 points, 9.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 11.9 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Pelicans receive 6.8 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists.

Jordan Hawkins averages 11.8 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 23.2 4.5 5.8 0.7 0.2 1.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.9 10.1 2.2 0.7 0.9 0.6 Zion Williamson 18.9 4 3.9 1.1 0.2 0.1 Herbert Jones 12.4 4.7 2.7 1.3 0.7 1.3 CJ McCollum 11 2 3.2 0.9 0.5 1.6

