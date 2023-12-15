Entering a game against the Ottawa Senators (11-13), the Dallas Stars (16-8-3) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 at American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Kastelic C Out Ankle Thomas Chabot D Out Leg

Stars vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

Dallas has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.4 per game).

It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators have 80 goals this season (3.3 per game), 26th in the league.

Ottawa's total of 78 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 10th-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +2, they are 15th in the league.

Stars vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Senators (+170) 6.5

