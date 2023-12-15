The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Williamson posted 36 points in a 121-107 win versus the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.4 24.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.0 PRA -- 33.9 33.8 PR -- 29.1 28.8



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.8 per contest.

Williamson's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the fifth-most possessions per game with 102.1.

Giving up 120.8 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hornets concede 45 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 27.2 per contest, 23rd in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 31 16 5 3 0 0 1

