Saturday's contest that pits the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) versus the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Baylor projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Little Caesars Arena Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -165, Michigan State +140

Baylor vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Baylor (-3.5)



Baylor (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Baylor's record against the spread this season is 5-2-0, and Michigan State's is 3-5-0. The Bears have hit the over in five games, while Spartans games have gone over two times. The teams average 163.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game.

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It collects 40 rebounds per game, which ranks 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3 per contest.

Baylor hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc (second-best in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6 per game while shooting 28.7%.

The Bears' 112.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 83.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 48th in college basketball.

Baylor forces 12.2 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (129th in college basketball play).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are giving up 64.8 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.

Michigan State pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Michigan State connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (315th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from deep.

Michigan State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (63rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (133rd in college basketball).

