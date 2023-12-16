The Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 143.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Michigan State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Spartans games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Bookmakers rate Baylor higher (eighth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bears' national championship odds up from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Spartans were +1600 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2500, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

