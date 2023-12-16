The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Louisiana Tech has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.

The Bulldogs put up only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Billikens allow (75).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 75 points, it is 3-0.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.

The Bulldogs are giving up 57.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.8).

Louisiana Tech is sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule