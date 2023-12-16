How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Louisiana Tech has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.
- The Bulldogs put up only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Billikens allow (75).
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 75 points, it is 3-0.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs are giving up 57.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.8).
- Louisiana Tech is sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|W 56-49
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
