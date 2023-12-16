The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.
  • The Bulldogs put up only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Billikens allow (75).
  • When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 75 points, it is 3-0.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech is scoring 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs are giving up 57.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (66.8).
  • Louisiana Tech is sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ SFA W 56-49 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana W 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

