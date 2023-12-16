The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-1.5) 141.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Saint Louis is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Billikens games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this year.

