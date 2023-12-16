The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.8% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, LSU has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 193rd.

The Tigers' 73.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, LSU is 5-1.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.

At home, the Tigers allowed 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

At home, LSU sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.1). LSU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule