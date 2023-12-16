The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.8% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, LSU has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 193rd.
  • The Tigers' 73.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, LSU is 5-1.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
  • At home, LSU sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.1). LSU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana W 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Kansas State L 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 74-56 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Texas - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Lamar - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/29/2023 Northwestern State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

