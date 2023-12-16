The Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. LSU matchup.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline LSU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-6.5) 142.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-6.5) 142.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • LSU has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Texas has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

LSU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • LSU, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (139th).
  • The Tigers were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of LSU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

