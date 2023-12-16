On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • In eight of 27 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Duchene averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

