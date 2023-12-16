Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Heiskanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (six shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:02
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
