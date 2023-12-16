The Dallas Stars, with Miro Heiskanen, take the ice Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Heiskanen against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:15 per game on the ice, is -6.

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 13 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 20 Points 3 4 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.