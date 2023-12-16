The New Mexico State Aggies should win their game versus the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5:45 PM on Saturday, December 16, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (+3.5) Toss Up (51.5) New Mexico State 26, Fresno State 25

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Aggies have covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

New Mexico State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have seen four of its 12 games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in this season's New Mexico State contests.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Fresno State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Bulldogs games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Fresno State games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.1 points, 0.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Aggies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 28.7 21.8 30.3 19.3 35.0 49.0 Fresno State 29.9 24.6 33.2 21.5 26.7 27.7

