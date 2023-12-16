2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nicholls State March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology insights on Nicholls State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Nicholls State ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|122
Nicholls State's best win
Nicholls State's signature win this season came on November 10 in a 68-66 victory against the LSU Tigers. With 18 points, Diante Smith was the leading scorer against LSU. Second on the team was Jalen White, with 17 points.
Nicholls State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Nicholls State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Nicholls State faces the 55th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Colonels' 21 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.
- When it comes to Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Nicholls State's next game
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Nicholls State Colonels
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV Channel: BTN
