The Southern Jaguars (4-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.

The Jaguars put up 11.5 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Green Wave allow (82.7).

Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern scored 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.

The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Upcoming Schedule