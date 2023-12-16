How to Watch Southern vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (4-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Stats Insights
- Southern has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
- The Jaguars put up 11.5 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Green Wave allow (82.7).
- Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.7 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern scored 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
- The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
- At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 69-44
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 109-60
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Wiley
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/31/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
