The Dallas Stars (17-8-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-9).

Dallas is 11-2 (winning 84.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 17 of 28 games this season.

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 98 (6th) Goals 83 (25th) 87 (13th) Goals Allowed 95 (21st) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 12 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

Dallas went over in eight of its last 10 contests.

The Stars have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 98 this season.

The Stars are ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 87 total goals (3.1 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

