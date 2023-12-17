Alvin Kamara will be up against the fourth-worst run defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints play the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the ground game, Kamara carried the ball 145 times for a team-best 564 yards (56.4 ypg) and has five rushing scores. As a receiver, Kamara has caught 63 balls for 402 yards (40.2 ypg). He's also scored one TD in the air attack.

Kamara vs. the Giants

Kamara vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 120 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 120 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to 17 opposing players this year.

The Giants have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 135.1 rushing yards the Giants concede per game makes them the 29th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Giants have the No. 30 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.5 per game).

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has hit his rushing yards over in 60.0% of his opportunities (six of 10 games).

The Saints have passed 56.5% of the time and run 43.5% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 145 of his team's 366 total rushing attempts this season (39.6%).

Kamara has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

He has 30 red zone carries for 41.1% of the team share (his team runs on 54.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kamara has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (eight of 10).

Kamara has received 15.4% of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (73 targets).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (115th in league play), picking up 402 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

Kamara has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kamara (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 11.7% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / -11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 51 YDS / 2 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs

