Will Alvin Kamara pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has 145 attempts for a team-high 564 rushing yards (56.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kamara has also hauled in 63 passes for 402 yards (40.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0 Week 14 Panthers 12 56 1 3 -11 0

