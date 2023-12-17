Will Foster Moreau cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has posted a 151-yard campaign thus far (16.8 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 15 balls on 16 targets.

Moreau has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 8 0

