When Jamaal Williams takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 15 matchup versus the New York Giants (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Williams has piled up 190 rushing yards (21.1 per game) on 63 attempts.

And Williams has caught nine passes for 34 yards (3.8 per game).

In nine games, Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Panthers 11 43 0 0 0 0

