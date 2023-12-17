The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47% from the field, 11.5% higher than the 35.5% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 87th.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 78.5 points per game are 22 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.5 points, Louisiana is 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns conceded 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Louisiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule