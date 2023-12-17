How to Watch Louisiana vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47% from the field, 11.5% higher than the 35.5% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 87th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 78.5 points per game are 22 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.5 points, Louisiana is 6-4.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).
- The Ragin' Cajuns conceded 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
