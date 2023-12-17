The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When it scores more than 56.2 points, North Texas is 9-0.

Louisiana has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 58.6 the Eagles allow.

Louisiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (34.7%).

The Eagles' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.2 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG% Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%

8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG% Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Louisiana Schedule