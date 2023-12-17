Sunday's contest between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (10-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-55 and heavily favors LSU to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Tigers are coming off of a 133-44 win over McNeese in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 83, Northwestern State 55

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in an 82-64 victory against the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30.

LSU has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

The Tigers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

LSU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 54) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 138) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on November 17

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 197) on December 10

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 19 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

19 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Mikaylah Williams: 18.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 51 3PT% (26-for-51)

18.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 51 3PT% (26-for-51) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Angel Reese: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%

18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 1.7 STL, 50 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 96.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (119th in college basketball). They have a +391 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.6 points per game.

