The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) welcome in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have hit.

McNeese is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 309th.

The Cowboys record 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When McNeese totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, the Cowboys are giving up 50.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.

In home games, McNeese is draining 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule