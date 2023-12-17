How to Watch McNeese vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 17
The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) welcome in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have hit.
- McNeese is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 309th.
- The Cowboys record 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- When McNeese totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, the Cowboys are giving up 50.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.
- In home games, McNeese is draining 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (42.5%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|W 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
