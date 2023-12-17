The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) welcome in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have hit.
  • McNeese is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 309th.
  • The Cowboys record 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
  • When McNeese totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.
  • In 2023-24, the Cowboys are giving up 50.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.
  • In home games, McNeese is draining 0.5 more threes per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin W 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss W 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana - The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

