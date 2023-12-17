December 18 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
To find out how every NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 20-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
- Odds to Win Finals: +375
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 114-97 vs Magic
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS
2. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 18-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
- Odds to Win Finals: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 135-82 vs Hornets
Next Game
- Opponent: Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 19-5 | Projected Record: 68-14
- Odds to Win Finals: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 127-109 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 16-8 | Projected Record: 64-18
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 118-117 vs Nuggets
Next Game
- Opponent: Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSSE
5. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 17-10 | Projected Record: 59-23
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 118-117 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
6. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 56-26
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 144-122 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC
7. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 56-26
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 128-119 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network
8. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 19-7 | Projected Record: 53-29
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 128-119 vs Rockets
Next Game
- Opponent: Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSSW
9. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 53-29
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 114-97 vs Celtics
Next Game
- Opponent: Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN
10. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 144-122 vs Clippers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lakers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG
11. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 16-11 | Projected Record: 46-36
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 146-110 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: TNT
12. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 12-14 | Projected Record: 49-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 118-114 vs Trail Blazers
Next Game
- Opponent: Celtics
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS
13. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 125-104 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: Wizards
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT
14. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 48-34
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 131-120 vs Trail Blazers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
15. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 13-12 | Projected Record: 47-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 124-120 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: KJZZ, YES
16. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 48-34
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 127-119 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network
17. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 45-38
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 129-115 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: Knicks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG
18. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 42-41
- Odds to Win Finals: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 127-109 vs Timberwolves
Next Game
- Opponent: Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC
19. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 41-41
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 127-119 vs Cavaliers
Next Game
- Opponent: Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET
20. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 38-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 118-116 vs Bulls
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN
21. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 35-46
- Odds to Win Finals: +750
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 112-108 vs Wizards
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily
22. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 28-54
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 125-104 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: TSN, BSSE
23. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 10-17 | Projected Record: 23-59
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 118-116 vs Heat
Next Game
- Opponent: @ 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI
24. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 6-18 | Projected Record: 15-67
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 103-96 vs Rockets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSSE
25. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 6-19 | Projected Record: 12-69
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 118-114 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily
26. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 9-17 | Projected Record: 16-66
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 125-104 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: KJZZ, YES
27. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 11-71
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 146-110 vs Pelicans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSSW
28. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-17 | Projected Record: 13-69
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 135-82 vs 76ers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: TSN, BSSE
29. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 10-71
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 112-108 vs Suns
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 2-24 | Projected Record: 3-79
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 146-114 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET
