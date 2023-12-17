The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNO. The over/under in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: BSSW and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 236.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' 26 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points nine times.

The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 228.8, 7.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans have gone 15-11-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New Orleans has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Pelicans have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 9 34.6% 114.8 225.4 114 235.2 228.5 Spurs 10 41.7% 110.6 225.4 121.2 235.2 230.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

Five of Pelicans' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 13 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities on the road.

The 114.8 points per game the Pelicans score are 6.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.2).

When New Orleans totals more than 121.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Pelicans and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 15-11 2-1 12-14 Spurs 10-14 5-9 16-8

Pelicans vs. Spurs Point Insights

Pelicans Spurs 114.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-6 114 Points Allowed (PG) 121.2 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.