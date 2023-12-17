The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

The 114.8 points per game the Pelicans record are 6.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (121.2).

New Orleans is 6-1 when scoring more than 121.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 117.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this season, ceding 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.2 when playing on the road.

The Pelicans are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging on the road (10.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.6% at home and 35.7% in away games.

Pelicans Injuries