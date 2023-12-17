Will Rashid Shaheed cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints clash with the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has reeled in 33 passes on 55 targets for 534 yards and three scores, averaging 48.5 yards per game.

Shaheed has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0

