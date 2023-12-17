The Southern Jaguars (0-5) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Nebraska Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Southern Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaz Shelley: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Natalie Potts: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Callin Hake: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

