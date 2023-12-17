Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Women's Southland Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
1. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 68-51 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-6
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: W 57-49 vs Saint Edward's
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Lutheran
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 67-60 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 57-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Our Lady of the Lake
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
6. Nicholls
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 73-62 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: L 81-36 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 79-57 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Schreiner
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
9. New Orleans
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: L 72-45 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
10. McNeese
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 88-64 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: UAPB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
