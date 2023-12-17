Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly Women's SWAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SWAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
SWAC Power Rankings
1. Jackson State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 82-72 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
2. UAPB
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: W 114-37 vs Trinity Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Southern
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 76-51 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: L 57-52 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chicago State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Grambling
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 96-64 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: L 49-47 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: New Orleans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 68-65 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 85-59 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 84-56 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: L 82-45 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: Omaha
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
12. Alabama State
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: L 98-69 vs DePaul
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
