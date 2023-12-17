Two hot squads square off when the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Warhawks, who have won eight in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN

UL Monroe vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 81.2 points per game are 28.4 more points than the 52.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

UL Monroe has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

Alabama's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.2 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 16.5 more points than the Warhawks allow (58.7).

Alabama is 10-1 when scoring more than 58.7 points.

When UL Monroe gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 8-0.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Warhawks give up.

The Warhawks shoot 42.7% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)

23 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78) Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

UL Monroe Schedule