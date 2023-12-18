At Lumen Field in Week 15, the Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 128.4 10.7 14 60 9.76

D.K. Metcalf vs. Darius Slay Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 864 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 51 receptions on 93 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Seattle has put up 3,028 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and 6.8 passing yards per attempt (ninth).

In terms of total offense, the Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in points (21.5 per game) and 20th in total yards (324.9 per game).

Seattle averages 34.2 pass attempts per contest this year, placing it 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 55 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 47.8%.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Philadelphia is conceding 259.9 yards per game (3,379 total) in the air, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

The Eagles average 24.7 points allowed per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed six players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to 26 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Darius Slay Rec. Targets 93 80 Def. Targets Receptions 51 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.9 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 864 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.0 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 281 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

