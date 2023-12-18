Can we expect Jani Hakanpaa lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • Hakanpaa is yet to score through 29 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:48 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:51 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:26 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:39 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

