Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Welsh High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
