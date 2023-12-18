Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
When the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Hanley score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
